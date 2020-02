The nRF52833 advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) is an ultra low power Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Thread, Zigbee, and 2.4 GHz proprietary wireless connectivity solution that includes a Bluetooth 5.1 Direction Finding-capable radio and is qualified for operation across a -40 to +105ºC temperature range.

