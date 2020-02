Impedance matching pads eliminate impedance discontinuity (mismatches) without introducing reflection to the circuit. Model 854-879-FM3 is a 50 to 75 ohm impedance matching pad. The 1W unit features 5.7 dB nominal insertion loss and 1.50:1 maximum VSWR. The connector configuration is 50 ohm BNC female, 75 ohm F male, and the operating frequency range is DC to 3 GHz.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

