New broadband resistors are specifically designed to operate at frequencies up to 67 GHz. With special microwave laser-trimming used to ensure a tight tolerance at high frequencies, these broadband resistors are wire bondable, solderable, and can be used in a flip-chip configuration. Insertion loss is 3.5 dB +/-2 dB typical, temperature coefficient is +/-150 ppm/ºC, and resistance tolerance is +/-1% (standard). Substrate is Alumina (Al 2 O 3 ) and metallization is Titanium/Platinum/Gold (Ti/Pt/Au). Applications include optical transceiver modules, broadband receivers, TOSA/ROSA, broadband test equipment, low noise amplifiers, and MMIC amplifiers. Markets include opto-electronics, telecom, broadband, military, and satellite communications.

PASSIVE PLUS, INC.

