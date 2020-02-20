Broadband Vector Network Analyzer

The VectorStar™ ME7838G broadband network analyzer (VNA) is the industry’s first VNA capable of making measurements from 70 kHz to 220 GHz in a single sweep. By offering unprecedented frequency coverage, the VectorStar VNA allows engineers to more accurately and efficiently characterize devices over a much broader range of frequencies to provide accurate device models, thus optimizing the chance for accurate simulations and opportunity to reduce design turns.

ANRITSU COMPANY

(3)

print