The SOC12GAT (75 ohms) and SOC12GBT (50 ohms) are SPDT latching, BNC manual toggle switches providing high reliability in small packages. They perform from DC to 1.0 GHz with a VSWR of 1.3:1 maximum, insertion loss of 0.15 dB maximum, and isolation of 70 dB minimum.

LOGUS MICROWAVE

(2)

print