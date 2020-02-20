Compact Directional Coupler

Model 106040020 is a directional coupler operating in the frequency range of 6.0 to 40.0 GHz, offering nominal coupling of 20 dB in a compact package. It is uniquely designed for systems applications where external leveling, precise monitoring, signal mixing, or swept transmission and reflection measurements are required. The coupler provides simple solutions for many applications covering microwave frequency bands from L- through K-band, including electronic warfare (EW), commercial wireless, SATCOM, radar, signal monitoring and measurement, antenna beam forming, and EMC testing environments. For many space-restricted applications, the compact size (1.40 x 0.45 x 0.69”) makes this coupler ideal. It delivers nominal coupling (with respect to output) of 20 dB +/-1.0 dB and frequency sensitivity of +/-0.50 dB. The directional coupler exhibits insertion loss (including coupled power) of less than 1.2 dB. Directivity of greater than 12 dB, maximum VSWR (any port) is 1.6. Input power rating is 20W average and 3kW peak. Operating temperature is -54 to +85ºC.

