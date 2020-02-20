Home Cover Products Hardware-in-the-Loop Modeling
Hardware-in-the-Loop Modeling

Hardware-in-the-Loop Modeling
The capabilities of the ultra high bandwidth Advanced Channel Emulator (ACE) have been enhanced with the release of a powerful FPGA-based suite of hardware impairments modeling tools. Programmable group delay, phase noise, amplifier compression, AM/AM, AM/PM distortion, and IMUX/OMUX simulation may be programmed. The ACE also supports multipath fading, AWGN, and link impairments for ELO/MEO/GEO satellites, UAVs and microsatellites with bandwidths in excess of 600 MHz.

dBm CORPORATION

