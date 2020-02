A new line of 10, 25, 50, and 100W RF attenuators has operating frequencies up to 18 GHz, depending on the configuration, and peak power rating of 500W. The 10 and 25W versions feature bi-directional operation, while the 50 and 100W models support directional operation. VSWR is as low as 1.2:1.

