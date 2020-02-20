Modular Opto-Electronic Network Analyzer

The ME7848A Opto-electronic Network Analyzer (ONA) system is a flexible solution integrating the VectorStar® vector network analyzer (VNA) with an O/E calibration detector and E/O converters that conduct cost-effective E/O, O/E, and O/O measurements on optical devices operating at 850 nm, 1310 nm, and 1550 nm. Incorporating a modular approach, the ME7848A provides engineers with an unprecedented level of flexibility and the ability to customize the system with their own devices to meet specific test requirements, for significant time and cost benefits.

