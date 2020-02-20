New 1 5/8 EIA Flange

Developed for high power applications, this 1 5/8 flange for use with 4806 cable now provides an additional interface to complement the company’s existing high power connector options and maximize the power handling capability of 4806. Cable attachment method is solder clamp to ensure minimal impedance variation and low VSWR, and body material is brass to provide optimum thermal performance. Flange assemblies can be supplied with the interface bullet if required.

