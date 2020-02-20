New 5G Multi-Frequency Appliance

An all-new 5G appliance uses GNSS GPS to synchronize radio transmitters over a wide geographic area, even worldwide. This device allows the synchronization of multiple radio transmitters and has applications ranging from AM Radio to radar to 5G. The 5G Ultra Low Phase Noise Multi-Frequency Reference Appliance boosts the quality for phase noise of incoming reference signals. It locks to either 5 or 10 MHz reference or 1 PPS input and produces ultra low phase noise on all 10 MHz, 100 MHz, and 1 GHz outputs.

