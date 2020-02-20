Performance Mission Computing Systems

The company has expanded its line of Cisco-based mission computing systems used in rugged and harsh environments. Based on modular building blocks, the new ComSys-536x family utilizes the company’s extensive packaging expertise to offer many performance and expansion configurations that meet specific computing-at-the-edge requirements. The Type 6 COM Express-based systems can be configured using a choice of Intel CPUs, from Atom to Xeon, to provide optimum power-to-performance in a compact, SWaP-optimized platform. Other ways the ComSys-536x systems are easily adapted to a user’s requirements are via expandable high-capacity SATA storage, upgradeable as mission requirements change. A host of I/O configurations spans from Gigabit Ethernet, CANbus, and WiFi to Serial I/O, ARINC-429, and MIL-STD-1553, providing fast reconfiguration as applications evolve.

