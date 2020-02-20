Rugged Software Defined Radios (SDRs)

New ruggedized versions of commercial software defined radios now include the RX310-2, featuring standard commercially available TwinRX daughtercards from Ettus Research™, a National Instruments brand. The RX310-2 allows one or two TwinRX daughtercards to be installed in the chassis. The TwinRX is a dual channel super-heterodyne receiver that offers wide dynamic range and accurate phase synchronization with Local Oscillator (LO) sharing for spectrum monitoring and direction finding. A GPS disciplined oscillator is optional, as well as versions with 1 UBX daughtercard and 1 TwinRX. The UBX is a full-duplex wideband transceiver that covers frequencies from 10 MHz to 6 GHz. The company installs the motherboard and daughterboard configurations into a rugged weatherproof enclosure that features IP67 sealing for water and dust ingress. The conduction-cooled chassis is also optionally designed for MIL-STD-810 for shock/vibration and MIL-STD-461 for EMI.

