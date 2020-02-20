Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs)

The SGA/SGN Series of SSPAs offer GaAs/GaN technology reliability that can be customized to meet specific pulse or CW output powers. The product line supports both X- and Ku-band applications with bandwidths up to 10%, and offers peak power outputs up to 400W. Designed for demanding defense, aerospace, and satellite communication applications, these SSPAs have excellent power efficiency with demonstrated field proven performance and reliability. The company’s vertical integration process affords flexible layouts and architectures to meet individual specifications for electrical, mechanical, and environmental parameters.

