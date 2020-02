Transmit/receive modules are at the heart of all radar systems employing beam-steering phased-array antennas. These active phased-array radars typically require solid-state T/R modules with high-output power, low-noise figure, high third-order intercept, and sufficient gain in order to function properly. Since the T/R module is 40-60% of the overall RF front-end cost, it is imperative to use an architecture that meets all requirements…

