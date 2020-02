Model P16T-100M50G-100-T-DEC is a SP16T absorptive switch that operates from 0.1 to 50.0 GHz. This model offers a typical insertion loss of 16 dB while maintaining a typical isolation of 70 dB. It operates at 20 dBm CW, 100 ns switching speed, and is controlled with TTL logic. Size is 12.00 x 5.50 x 0.65”.

