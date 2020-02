The DLM-10SM is a tunable, dual channel GaAs Schottky diode signal limiter featuring excellent IP3, insertion loss, and return loss. The limiting level is adjustable with an off-chip bias network, and the two channels can be used for differential or single-ended signals. It is available in a lead-free, RoHS compliant QFN surface mount package and is compatible with standard leaded and lead-free PCB reflow soldering processes.

