Model SDLVA-1G20G-58-12-SFF is a 1.0 to 20.0 GHz Successive Detection Log Video Amplifier (SDLVA). It is supplied in the company’s standard PE2 housing that can be used as a SMA connectorized or surface mount component. Its ultra-wide frequency range and 59 dB dynamic range make it suitable for a multitude of applications.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

