Part number 3203 is a 10 MHz bidirectional absorptive notch filter. The filter has a 1.25 dB bandwidth of 3 MHz maximum. Features include high notch rejection, low VSWR even in notch, 1.66 MHz typical 3 dB bandwidth, 50 ohm source and load, and SMA connectors. Other notch frequencies available.

