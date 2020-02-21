Double Pulse Test Software

A new software plugin for the AFG31000 Arbitrary/Function Generator makes it possible to perform crucial double pulse testing in less than a minute, saving a significant amount of time when compared to alternative methods. Engineers can quickly define pulse parameters from a single window on the AFG31000’s large touchscreen display and then generate the pulses they need to perform testing—all in under a minute. The application offers impedance adjustment of pulse width and the time gap between each pulse, up to 30 pulses. Pulse widths can range from 20 ns to 150 µs.

