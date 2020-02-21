Home On The Market Double Pulse Test Software
Double Pulse Test Software
A new software plugin for the AFG31000 Arbitrary/Function Generator makes it possible to perform crucial double pulse testing in less than a minute, saving a significant amount of time when compared to alternative methods. Engineers can quickly define pulse parameters from a single window on the AFG31000’s large touchscreen display and then generate the pulses they need to perform testing—all in under a minute. The application offers impedance adjustment of pulse width and the time gap between each pulse, up to 30 pulses. Pulse widths can range from 20 ns to 150 µs.

TEKTRONIX, INC.

