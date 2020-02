The Rigol Technologies DC2000 Series two-channel 16-bit function/arbitrary waveform generators are available in 50/70/100 MHz versions. These advanced signal generators utilize the company’s proprietary unique SiFi II (Signal Fidelity II) technology to generate the arbitrary waveforms point by point, ensuring that the jitter specification for all the output waveforms is as low as 200 ps.

