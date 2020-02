M3SW-2-50DRA+ is a high speed, SPDT reflective switch with an internal driver for DC to 4.5 GHz. This GaAs pHEMT MMIC switch achieves typical rise and fall times of 3.3 and 4.6 ns for demanding signal control applications in communications, defense, and test systems and circuits. RoHS compliant.

