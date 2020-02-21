New Coax Connector

A new addition to the Johnson™ SMPM product line, this coax connector,—an SMPM Male—Full Detent, Solder End Launch, is designed for very high frequency applications where space limitation and package density are critical. These SMPM connectors are 30 percent smaller than SMP connectors. The SMPM interface offers superior performance from DC up to 65 GHz and is compatible with all SMPM and GPPO® connectors. As a Straddle Mount style, it supports a 0.063” board thickness, with tighter tolerance spacing of 0.066”, ensuring a snug fit to the PCB.

