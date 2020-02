The company has expanded its power divider offering to include 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, and 16-way configurations. Model series 151-014-XXX are 50 ohms, 800 to 2200 MHz frequency range, 5W units with SMA female connectors. These power dividers feature 20 dB minimum isolation and 1.50:1 maximum VSWR.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

