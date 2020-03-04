Plextek Group Sells Plextek RFI to CML

Cambridge-based Plextek Group has sold one of its spin-outs, the boutique microwave chip design business Plextek RFI Ltd., to Langford, Essex based CML Microsystems Ltd. for an undisclosed sum, thus following the well-trodden Cambridge tech house model.

Plextek RFI was founded from within Plextek by Liam Devlin some twenty years ago and demerged into a separate limited company in 2015. It has earned an unrivalled reputation for right-first time designs of RF, Microwave and Millimetre-wave (mm-wave) ICs and modules. The team has completed in excess of 100 IC designs, operating at radio frequencies up to 100GHz and is a third-party approved design house for a number of leading semiconductor companies globally. Design experience includes front end ICs for mm-wave 5G, broadband Monolithic Microwave ICs (MMICs), receiver, transmitter and power amplifier (PA) ICs for microwave links and GaN PAs for both commercial and defence applications. The designers, IP, order book and customer relationships are all part of the deal.

The marriage between Plextek RFI and CML arose out of a clear strategic alignment. “PRFI’s dedicated and experienced team enhances our strategy for expansion within communications markets. Their design expertise expands upon the Group’s existing skills and provides a new independent services and consulting income stream for CML” said Chris Gurry, CML’s Group Managing Director.

Plextek Group Chairman Dr Colin Smithers added “We are both delighted and saddened to see Plextek RFI come to maturity and to wave it off into its new beginning at CML where we are sure they will help directly with their strategic goals. The choice of deal partner covered many aspects including a strong cultural fit.”

PRFI will remain based at the Plextek campus in Great Chesterford.

(6)