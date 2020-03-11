Hughes Deploys JUPITER High-Throughput Satellite Platform in vXchnge Santa Clara (Silicon Valley) Data Center

vXchnge, an award-winning colocation provider, announces that Hughes Network Systems, LLC, the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office, has deployed its JUPITER™ System platform in vXchnge’s data center. JUPITER is the world’s most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications.

“Our engineers’ expertise solutioning to their unique requirements was highlighted as our differentiation. I am proud of our execution in delivering the support required for their mission critical deployment,” comments Ernie Sampera, CMO at vXchnge. “Hughes’ JUPITER System platform supports over 1 million residential businesses across North America and Brazil. Leveraging our award-winning data center, with our 100% uptime reliability, makes for a perfect partnership. Many businesses now depend on Hughes and vXchnge to provide mission critical levels of service comparable to terrestrial networks.”

The JUPITER System is a next generation, very small aperture terminal (VSAT) platform for broadband services over both high-throughput and conventional satellites. JUPITER enables operators to achieve the highest possible capacity and efficiency for any satellite broadband implementation. As a result, operators of both HTS and conventional satellite networks can support the widest range of applications across all market sectors. This includes high-speed Internet access, distance learning, digital signage/media solutions, enterprise and government networking solutions.

The vXchnge data centers are strategically in key growth and edge markets. vXchnge’s award-winning colocation facilities support some of the leading ERP and cloud customers in the industry. vXchnge guarantees 100% infrastructure and service availability for redundant installations, and connectivity across multiple providers in all 12 markets.

About vXchnge

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, vXchnge is the most awarded data center and colocation provider operating in the United States. With a customer-centric philosophy and dedication to protecting global and emerging brands, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability and security for its clients. vXchnge’s broad geographic footprint strategically positions its customers to meet the low latency and reliability demand necessary for true Digital Transformation, cloud enablement and next-gen application deployment. vXchnge is your colocation and data center technology partner. For more information, visit https://www.vxchnge.com/ or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

(2)

print