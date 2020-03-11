Modelithics® Releases the COMPLETE Library™ v20.0 for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System

Modelithics announces the release of the newest version, version 20.0, of the COMPLETE Library for use with Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) software platform. This update includes 34 new models and adds compatibility with PathWave ADS 2020 Update 2.

Included in the COMPLETE Library is the CLR Library, a large selection of highly scalable models for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families from many popular vendors. Also included are the NLD (Non-Linear Diode) Library, the NLT (Non-Linear Transistor) Library, and the SLC (System Level Component) Library. In total, version 20.0 adds 34 new circuit simulation models. This release is compatible with PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2020.

