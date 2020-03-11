Mouser Electronics First Authorized Online Distributor to Stock Mini-Circuits Products

Mini-Circuits announces a new distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc., a leading semiconductor and electronic component distributor. The agreement makes Mouser the first authorized distributor of the Mini-Circuits product line in the U.S.

“Mouser is proud to be the first online distributor to offer Mini-Circuits’ cutting-edge products to design engineers and procurement specialists in the U.S.,” said Tom Busher, Mouser vice president of supplier management. “We are excited to add this leading company to our expansive RF and microwave line card.”

“With Mouser’s logistics expertise and award-winning service, we are confident that together we will drive growth through this agreement, allowing customers greater flexibility and convenience to purchase Mini-Circuits’ products with the rest of their bill of material from the same point of sale,” said Mini-Circuits’ Vice President of Technical Marketing Steven Scheinkopf.

Mouser now stocks over 1000 Mini-Circuits RF products. To learn more about the Mini-Circuits products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/mini-circuits/.

