Modelithics® Releases the COMPLETE+3D Library™ v20.1 for Ansys® HFSS™
Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of version 20.1 of the COMPLETE+3D Library for use with Ansys HFSS. The library contains a large selection of highly scalable models for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families from many popular vendors, plus an expanding collection of Modelithics’ 3D geometry models for inductors and connectors. Version 20.1 adds five new part value-, pad-, and substrate scalable models and 93 new full wave 3D electromagnetic models.
New scalable circuit models include a new model for Murata’s GQM1555C capacitor series and LQP03HQ inductor series, and Vishay’s MMA0204 resistor series. Also included are updated models for AVX’s 504L resistor series and Vishay’s VJ0402 capacitor series. New 3D EM models are available for Mini-Circuits filters and TDK inductors.
