Triad Increases Quality Level to AS9100D
Triad RF Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of integrated radio systems and high performance RF/Microwave amplifiers, announced that they recently received their certificate of Aerospace Standard 9100D (AS9100D) registration from Dekra Certification, Inc. for its manufacturing facilities located in East Brunswick, NJ.
Triad’s certification validates a decade of integrated radio system and RF/Microwave amplifier design and manufacturing excellence in the military, defense, UAV, and CubeSat markets for high quality, state-of-the-art RF/microwave amplifiers and subsystems that push the limits of size, features, efficiency, and linearity. Triad has earned a reputation for developing optimized solutions that balance transmission distance, data rate, linearity, and signal purity.
“Our personal and company-wide commitment to quality is an inherent part of our culture here at Triad,” said Dean Handrinos, co-founder and partner. “To earn this certification, the entire organization underwent a rigorous and thorough audit while maintaining on-time deliveries across the board. So, we’re definitely celebrating this achievement as a team.”
The AS9100 Quality Management System (QMS) standard established by the International Aerospace Quality Group, is recognized globally across the aerospace and defense industry to promote quality, safety and continuous product and process improvement.
