Broadband Resistor
PPI 2010 broadband resistors are specifically designed to operate at frequencies up to 50 GHz. With special microwave laser-trimming used to ensure a tight tolerance at high frequencies, these broadband resistors are wire bondable, solderable, and can be used in a flip-chip configuration. Case size is 2010 (.020 x .010”), standard resistance is 50 ohms/100 ohms, resistance range is 3 to 1000 ohms. Typical operating frequency is DC to 50 GHz and operating temperature range is 55 to +150ºC. Markets served include opto-electronics, telecom, broadband, military, and satellite communication.
