Broadband Resistor

MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

PPI 2010 broadband resistors are specifically designed to operate at frequencies up to 50 GHz. With special microwave laser-trimming used to ensure a tight tolerance at high frequencies, these broadband resistors are wire bondable, solderable, and can be used in a flip-chip configuration. Case size is 2010 (.020 x .010”), standard resistance is 50 ohms/100 ohms, resistance range is 3 to 1000 ohms. Typical operating frequency is DC to 50 GHz and operating temperature range is 55 to +150ºC. Markets served include opto-electronics, telecom, broadband, military, and satellite communication. 

PASSIVE PLUS, INC.

