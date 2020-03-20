Dielectric Resonator Antenna (DRA)
The industry’s first 5G dielectric resonator phased antenna array, the 64-antenna DRA combines the company’s patented SuperShape™ and DRA technology to achieve wideband operation over the 24 to 30 GHz frequency bands. It demonstrates reduced scanning losses, lower sidelobe levels, and greater maximum scan angle compared to a conventional patch array using the same configuration and inter-element separation. The design achieves more than 40 dBm of peak EIRP, which is ideal for use in customer-premise-equipment (CPE) products. It is scalable to support 37 to 40 GHz frequency bands for global band support across the mm-Wave spectrum.
