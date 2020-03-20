MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Dielectric Resonator Antenna (DRA)
The industry’s first 5G dielectric resonator phased antenna array, the 64-antenna DRA combines the company’s patented SuperShape™ and DRA technology to achieve wideband operation over the 24 to 30 GHz frequency bands. It demonstrates reduced scanning losses, lower sidelobe levels, and greater maximum scan angle compared to a conventional patch array using the same configuration and inter-element separation. The design achieves more than 40 dBm of peak EIRP, which is ideal for use in customer-premise-equipment (CPE) products. It is scalable to support 37 to 40 GHz frequency bands for global band support across the mm-Wave spectrum.

ANTENNA COMPANY

