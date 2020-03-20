Dual Band Solid State Power Amplifier
Covering both L- and S-bands, this new SSPA is the ideal solution for Tracking, Telemetry, and Control (TTC) applications with benefits far superior to aging klystron platforms. It offers customers a virtual “two for the price of one” SSPA solution that dramatically lowers the costs of command and control, leaves a much smaller footprint, and also delivers higher reliability compared to traditional klystron power amplifiers. An ideal fit for both military and commercial command and control environments, this L/S-band SSPA provides the high reliability of solid state technology required to support critical communications between the earth and satellites, in a rugged outdoor-rated enclosure. The L/S Dual Band SSPA is available in two power levels: power levels up to 800W are available in the High Power Outdoor SSPA package, part number HPAS2800GHXXXXXG, and up to 400W in the Compact Outdoor SSPA enclosure, part number HPAS2400GHXXXXXG.
