Dual Band Solid State Power Amplifier

Dual Band Solid State Power Amplifier
Covering both L- and S-bands, this new SSPA is the ideal solution for Tracking, Telemetry, and Control (TTC) applications with benefits far superior to aging klystron platforms. It offers customers a virtual “two for the price of one” SSPA solution that dramatically lowers the costs of command and control, leaves a much smaller footprint, and also delivers higher reliability compared to traditional klystron power amplifiers. An ideal fit for both military and commercial command and control environments, this L/S-band SSPA provides the high reliability of solid state technology required to support critical communications between the earth and satellites, in a rugged outdoor-rated enclosure. The L/S Dual Band SSPA is available in two power levels: power levels up to 800W are available in the High Power Outdoor SSPA package, part number HPAS2800GHXXXXXG, and up to 400W in the Compact Outdoor SSPA enclosure, part number HPAS2400GHXXXXXG. 

TELEDYNE PARADISE DATACOM

