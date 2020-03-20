New Generation E-Band Transceiver Module
Morpheus II is a new generation of mmWave transceiver modules for E-band (71 to 76 GHz and 81 to 86 GHz) applications in carrier grade mobile backhaul. Each fully-integrated Morpheus II transceiver module contains all the transmit and receive functions necessary for the RF section of an E-band radio link, and provides a simple connection to a high data rate full-duplex modem. They are designed for easy incorporation into outdoor units, giving OEMs the advantage of a rapid time-to-market while requiring minimal engineering resource.
