MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

New Generation E-Band Transceiver Module
Morpheus II is a new generation of mmWave transceiver modules for E-band (71 to 76 GHz and 81 to 86 GHz) applications in carrier grade mobile backhaul. Each fully-integrated Morpheus II transceiver module contains all the transmit and receive functions necessary for the RF section of an E-band radio link, and provides a simple connection to a high data rate full-duplex modem. They are designed for easy incorporation into outdoor units, giving OEMs the advantage of a rapid time-to-market while requiring minimal engineering resource.

FILTRONIC PLC

