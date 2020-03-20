S-Band SSPA for Satcom Uplink
Model 2176 is a compact, high power GaN-on-SiC solid state CW amplifier (SSPA) that produces a minimum 4KW CW and 2KW RMS at 3.6 PAR from 1750 to 2120 MHz. Standing 27” tall, it’s less than half the size of the typical legacy uplink HPAs that it replaces. The slightly broader band brings flexibility to transmit in either of the two uplink channels. Besides the dramatic size reduction, the upgrade from legacy design to a next generation SSPA brings greater reliability and improved spectral purity for increased data rates. It comes complete with internal directional coupler, external forward and reverse sample ports, and an easy to use web GUI. In depth health monitoring with alarms visible on the front panel are also pushed out via the LAN port.
