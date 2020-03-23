MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

ProLine Sector Antenna

A new horizontal/vertical polarized, 8-port ProLine sector antenna is ideal for broad-frequency, point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and backhaul applications. The KPP-2HV5HVX8-65 ProLine horizontal/vertical polarized sector antenna operates in the 2.3 to 2.7 GHz and 4.9 to 6.4 GHz frequency range. It features a 65º azimuth beamwidth and 0º fixed electrical downtilt. It also boasts 8 ports, gain performance of 17 dBi and 16.8 dBi, respectively, and excellent front-to-back of 31 dB and 34 dB.

KP PERFORMANCE ANTENNAS

