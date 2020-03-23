ProLine Sector Antenna
A new horizontal/vertical polarized, 8-port ProLine sector antenna is ideal for broad-frequency, point-to-point, point-to-multipoint, and backhaul applications. The KPP-2HV5HVX8-65 ProLine horizontal/vertical polarized sector antenna operates in the 2.3 to 2.7 GHz and 4.9 to 6.4 GHz frequency range. It features a 65º azimuth beamwidth and 0º fixed electrical downtilt. It also boasts 8 ports, gain performance of 17 dBi and 16.8 dBi, respectively, and excellent front-to-back of 31 dB and 34 dB.
