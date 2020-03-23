RFMW Announces Global Distribution of Custom MMIC (Qorvo)
RFMW announces Global distribution of Custom MMIC products beginning immediately. Qorvo’s recent acquisition of Custom MMIC folds their portfolio of high performance MMIC devices into an expanding list of customer solutions with Amplifiers, Control Devices, Mixers and Multipliers for next-generation long range military phased radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, in addition to advanced aerospace and satellite communications and other RF/microwave signal chains through V-Band.
Founded in 2006 as a fabless RF and microwave MMIC designer, Custom MMIC has been entrusted by government and defense industry OEMs with their biggest microwave circuit challenges, gaining industry recognition as one of the most innovative and responsive MMIC vendors. ISO 9001-2015 certified, their growing family of over 150 die and packaged devices from world-class MMIC foundries offer the highest reliability, including military and space qualification.
RFMW will be stocking popular, high performance “off-the-shelf” MMICs to support current and future designs.
According to Steve Takaki, executive vice president, RFMW, “RFMW is excited to welcome Custom MMIC to the Qorvo family. As a Qorvo Global Distributor, we are well aware of the competitive Custom MMIC products. Now that our team has access to these devices, we’ll be able to offer more options to our customers and bring more opportunities to our suppliers.”
