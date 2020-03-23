MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home In The News RFMW Announces Global Distribution of Custom MMIC (Qorvo)
In The News
0

RFMW Announces Global Distribution of Custom MMIC (Qorvo)

3
0

RFMW announces Global distribution of Custom MMIC products beginning immediately. Qorvo’s recent acquisition of Custom MMIC folds their portfolio of high performance MMIC devices into an expanding list of customer solutions with Amplifiers, Control Devices, Mixers and Multipliers for next-generation long range military phased radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, in addition to advanced aerospace and satellite communications and other RF/microwave signal chains through V-Band.

Founded in 2006 as a fabless RF and microwave MMIC designer, Custom MMIC has been entrusted by government and defense industry OEMs with their biggest microwave circuit challenges, gaining industry recognition as one of the most innovative and responsive MMIC vendors. ISO 9001-2015 certified, their growing family of over 150 die and packaged devices from world-class MMIC foundries offer the highest reliability, including military and space qualification.

RFMW will be stocking popular, high performance “off-the-shelf” MMICs to support current and future designs.

According to Steve Takaki, executive vice president, RFMW, “RFMW is excited to welcome Custom MMIC to the Qorvo family. As a Qorvo Global Distributor, we are well aware of the competitive Custom MMIC products. Now that our team has access to these devices, we’ll be able to offer more options to our customers and bring more opportunities to our suppliers.”

(3)

print

Related posts:

  1. Qorvo Acquires Custom MMIC
  2. Qorvo® Completes Acquisition of Custom MMIC
  3. Custom MMIC Continues Rapid Expansion of Their Product Portfolio with New Low Noise Amplifier and Phase Shifter MMICs
  4. RFMW Announces Sponsorship of the 2019 ARMMS Conference
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts

Qorvo Acquires Custom MMIC

mpdigest 0

Qorvo® Completes Acquisition of Custom MMIC

mpdigest 0

Custom MMIC Continues Rapid Expansion of Their Product Portfolio with New Low Noise Amplifier and Phase Shifter MMICs

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close