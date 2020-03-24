MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home On The Market Balun Transformer
On The Market
0

Balun Transformer

Balun Transformer
3
0

Model MTY2-243+ is a wideband balanced-unbalanced (balun) transformer with 2:1 impedance ratio and frequency range of 10 to 24 GHz. The 50 ohm HBT GaAs MMIC unit achieves low insertion loss of typically 1.0 dB through 20 GHz and 1.5 dB from 20 through 24 GHz.

MINI-CIRCUITS

(3)

print

Related posts:

  1. Low Noise, High Gain MMIC Amplifier
  2. Connectorized Low-Phase-Noise VCO
  3. Benchtop Dual SP6T Switch Box
  4. High Dynamic Range MMIC Amplifier
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts

Low Noise, High Gain MMIC Amplifier

mpdigest 0
Connectorized Low-Phase-Noise VCO

Connectorized Low-Phase-Noise VCO

mpdigest 0
Benchtop Dual SP6T Switch Box

Benchtop Dual SP6T Switch Box

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close