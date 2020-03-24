MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

On The Market
Expanded Connector Line

More than 90 new connectors have been added to the LMR® Advantage™ X-series, with an emphasis on the LMR-195 and LMR-240 cable families. The expanded offering contains both EZ (spring finger pin) and TC (solder-pin) designs. All have excellent corrosion resistance, rugged pull strength, and optimized VSWR performance. All X-series connectors are rated to IP-67 and are compatible with the company’s WSB boots and CST prep tools. These connectors are easier and faster to install because they do not require braid-wire trimming.

TIMES MICROWAVE SYSTEMS

