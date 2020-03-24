Expanded Connector Line
More than 90 new connectors have been added to the LMR® Advantage™ X-series, with an emphasis on the LMR-195 and LMR-240 cable families. The expanded offering contains both EZ (spring finger pin) and TC (solder-pin) designs. All have excellent corrosion resistance, rugged pull strength, and optimized VSWR performance. All X-series connectors are rated to IP-67 and are compatible with the company’s WSB boots and CST prep tools. These connectors are easier and faster to install because they do not require braid-wire trimming.
(2)