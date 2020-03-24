Flat Panel TVWS Antenna
The company has expanded its line of TV White Space (TVWS) antennas that are ideal for use with Redline Communications’ 2×2 MIMO radios used in WISP network applications. The KP-TWDPFP9 flat panel TVWS antenna provides high gain of 9 dBi and very good front to back ratio, all in a small form factor, UV resistant ABS plastic radome with an aluminum backplate. Additional features include H/V dual polarization and a pole mounting bracket with up or down tilt adjustment. It operates in the 470 to 698 MHz range and is compatible with any connectorized TVWS radio.
