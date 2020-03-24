MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

The company has expanded its line of TV White Space (TVWS) antennas that are ideal for use with Redline Communications’ 2×2 MIMO radios used in WISP network applications. The KP-TWDPFP9 flat panel TVWS antenna provides high gain of 9 dBi and very good front to back ratio, all in a small form factor, UV resistant ABS plastic radome with an aluminum backplate. Additional features include H/V dual polarization and a pole mounting bracket with up or down tilt adjustment. It operates in the 470 to 698 MHz range and is compatible with any connectorized TVWS radio.

KP PERFORMANCE ANTENNAS

tags:
