MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

High Frequency Waveguide Products

A new series of waveguide straight sections, bends, and twists commonly used in satellite communication, radar, and airport security system applications has been launched. These waveguide transmission components feature high frequency ranges from 90 to 220 GHz in three waveguide bands, with waveguide sizes including WR-8, WR-6, and WR-5 and UG-387/U mod round cover style flanges. The waveguide straights are available in 1, 3, 6, 9, and 12 inch lengths; the waveguide bends are available in 90º E-plane and 90º H-plane configurations; and the waveguide twists are available in 90º, 45º right-hand, and 45º left-hand configurations.  

PASTERNACK

