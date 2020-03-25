High Frequency Waveguide Products
A new series of waveguide straight sections, bends, and twists commonly used in satellite communication, radar, and airport security system applications has been launched. These waveguide transmission components feature high frequency ranges from 90 to 220 GHz in three waveguide bands, with waveguide sizes including WR-8, WR-6, and WR-5 and UG-387/U mod round cover style flanges. The waveguide straights are available in 1, 3, 6, 9, and 12 inch lengths; the waveguide bends are available in 90º E-plane and 90º H-plane configurations; and the waveguide twists are available in 90º, 45º right-hand, and 45º left-hand configurations.
