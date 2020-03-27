MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Mini-Circuits Receives 10th Consecutive 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon IDS

For the 10th consecutive year, Mini-Circuits has received a 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from longtime customer Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) Integrated Defense Systems(IDS).

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Mini-Circuits was one of 86 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors.

Raytheon had planned to celebrate the 2020 award winners at its annual Supplier Excellence Conference in Boston but cancelled the conference to protect the health and well-being of its employees, customers and business partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of the event, Raytheon is shipping awards directly to recipients.

In 2019, Mini-Circuits supported Raytheon with 1,250different models for production, development and prototyping. The total marked a 22% increase in product support from 2018.

“We are continuing to deepen our relationship with Raytheon by growing our volume while maintainingstandards of quality, integrity, logistics and customer experience,” said Erick Olsen, global marketing manager for Aerospace and Defense at Mini-Circuits. “Currently, Mini-Circuits supports 64 programs and 579 unique models across 14 Raytheon locations in the U.S. and U.K.”

Olsen reiterated Mini-Circuits’ end-of-life policy as a key value-add for global customers such as Raytheon.

“We will never voluntarily discontinue any product, even going as far as to redesign products in order to hold this promise,” Olsen said. “When Raytheon designs a Mini-Circuits product into their line, they know we will continue to build and deliver it on time and at the highest quality.”

