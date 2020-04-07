MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Infinite Electronics Produces & Donates 3D-Printed Reusable Face Shields for Healh Care Workers

Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components, is using its 3-D printing capabilities to produce reusable medical face shields in an effort to aid healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infinite Electronics has begun manufacturing general-use medical face shields that can protect the entire face area of medical workers currently experiencing a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE). The company is utilizing its 3-D printer to make the protective gear and has just completed its first lot of face shields.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the entire world right now, so we began to think of ways that we could help using technology we already have. With these reusable plastic face shields, we are able to help protect those who are most at risk on the frontlines battling this illness. We are happy to be able to contribute to easing the shortage of PPE supplies to healthcare workers. We are donating the face shields to as many healthcare resources as possible,” explained Penny Cotner, President & CEO of Infinite Electronics.

Infinite Electronics has already shipped their first order of face shields and has received more orders to fulfill. These face shields can be used by any healthcare provider at risk of coming into contact with sick and at-risk patients in any medical environment. Budmen Industries is responsible for the design of this 3-D printed face shield and graciously shared the design files with Infinite Electronics. 

