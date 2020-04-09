Mini-Circuits and Modelithics Partner to Provide 14 New Amplifier Models
Modelithics, Inc. and Mini-Circuits have expanded their partnership by developing new high-accuracy simulation models for several packaged Mini-Circuits amplifiers.
In total, 14 new substrate-selectable amplifier models have been developed. These data-based models were extracted by performing broadband S-parameter and noise-parameter measurements with a Keysight PNA-X vector network analyzer (VNA), as part of a Maury Microwave ultra-fast noise parameter measurement setup.
Modelithics now offers over 68 models, representing over 130 individual Mini-Circuits components, that include amplifiers, filters and splitters, among others. All the new amplifier models are currently available for FREE for use within Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS). The models can be downloaded from the Mini-Circuits MVP page on the Modelithics website. The models are also conveniently available to all Modelithics Library customers in the newest version, v20, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Keysight ADS. Free 90-day trials of the Modelithics Mini- Circuits Library are also available for use in other EDA simulation tools through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program. These tools include AWR Design Environment/Microwave Office™, Keysight Technologies’ Genesys, Ansys® HFSS™, Sonnet® Suites, and Cadence® Virtuoso Spectre RF.
