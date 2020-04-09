Mini-Circuits and Modelithics Partner to Provide 14 New Amplifier Models

MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

 Modelithics, Inc. and Mini-Circuits have expanded their partnership by developing new high-accuracy simulation models for several packaged Mini-Circuits amplifiers. 

In total, 14 new substrate-selectable amplifier models have been developed. These data-based models were extracted by performing broadband S-parameter and noise-parameter measurements with a Keysight PNA-X vector network analyzer (VNA), as part of a Maury Microwave ultra-fast noise parameter measurement setup. 

Modelithics now offers over 68 models, representing over 130 individual Mini-Circuits components, that include amplifiers, filters and splitters, among others. All the new amplifier models are currently available for FREE for use within Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS). The models can be downloaded from the Mini-Circuits MVP page on the Modelithics website. The models are also conveniently available to all Modelithics Library customers in the newest version, v20, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for Keysight ADS. Free 90-day trials of the Modelithics Mini- Circuits Library are also available for use in other EDA simulation tools through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program. These tools include AWR Design Environment/Microwave Office™, Keysight Technologies’ Genesys, Ansys® HFSS™, Sonnet® Suites, and Cadence® Virtuoso Spectre RF.

