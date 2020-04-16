MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The March issues of MPD and MMD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Miscellaneous RLC Electronics Gets Four Stars from Raytheon
Miscellaneous
0

RLC Electronics Gets Four Stars from Raytheon

5
0

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. RLC Electronics was one of 86 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors.  This most recent recognition is the 5th time in the past 6 years that RLC has been awarded as a Top Supplier to Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business.

(5)

print

No related posts.

mpdigest

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close