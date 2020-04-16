RLC Electronics Gets Four Stars from Raytheon
Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. RLC Electronics was one of 86 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 4-Star honors. This most recent recognition is the 5th time in the past 6 years that RLC has been awarded as a Top Supplier to Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business.
(5)