Keysight, DEKRA Join Forces to Address Growing Electric Vehicle Market

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that DEKRA has selected Keysight’s Scienlab Charging Discovery System (CDS) solutions to extensively test and certify the charging technology within an electric vehicle (EV) or electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).

The EV market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% between 2019 and 2030. DEKRA, one of the world’s leading experts in testing, inspection and certification will use Keysight’s Scienlab testing charging technology to efficiently deploy EV charging solutions that conform to a wide range of charging interfaces, power grids and international standards.

The impact of EVs and EVSEs is noteworthy when powered using a sustainable energy mix over their complete lifecycles. Governments around the world are offering incentives and establishing regulation to encourage business and consumer investment in EVs to reduce air pollution and noise contribution. Keysight supports the automotive, energy and communications industries in this transition with design, test and validation solutions.

“Partnering with Keysight enables DEKRA to better serve an automotive industry with solutions in an area where the energy grid meets the automotive world,” said Beat Kreuter, vice president of business line product safety testing at DEKRA. “Keysight solutions enable us to improve safety on the road through the use of highly automated testing technology.”

Last year, Keysight joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN), an association of industry experts across the automotive ecosystem, to support the establishment of a global standard for electric vehicle charging. A common standard guarantees interoperability between electric vehicles and charging stations. Keysight’s CDS solution uses a modular design that allows users to verify the charging interoperability between any EV and any EVSE, as well as between any charging network components.

“Keysight supports technologies needed for a future that uses sustainable energy sources to deliver autonomous driving, connect car connectivity and electrification of vehicles,” said Gooi Soon Chai, president of Keysight’s electronic industrial solutions group. “As a result, the connected ecosystem can address a comprehensive range of test requirements related to power, sensors, communications, navigation, in-vehicle electronic networking and cybersecurity.”

