Dual Directional Coupler
Model 526550010 is a multipurpose, stripline design that exhibits excellent coupling over the 26.5 to 50 GHz frequency bands (Ka- and Q-bands). This new coupler is uniquely designed for system applications where external leveling, precise monitoring, signal mixing, or swept transmission and reflection measurements are required. Its superior performance ratings include nominal coupling (with respect to input) of 10 dB, +/-1.8 dB, and frequency sensitivity of +/-1.0 dB. Insertion loss (including coupled power) is less than 3.0 dB.
(5)