MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Cover Products Dual Directional Coupler
Cover Products
0

Dual Directional Coupler

Dual Directional Coupler
5
0

Model 526550010 is a multipurpose, stripline design that exhibits excellent coupling over the 26.5 to 50 GHz frequency bands (Ka- and Q-bands). This new coupler is uniquely designed for system applications where external leveling, precise monitoring, signal mixing, or swept transmission and reflection measurements are required. Its superior performance ratings include nominal coupling (with respect to input) of 10 dB, +/-1.8 dB, and frequency sensitivity of +/-1.0 dB. Insertion loss (including coupled power) is less than 3.0 dB. 

KRYTAR

(5)

print

Related posts:

  1. Compact 90º Hybrid Coupler
  2. Directional Coupler
  3. Directional Coupler
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
Compact 90º Hybrid Coupler

Compact 90º Hybrid Coupler

mpdigest 0
Directional Coupler

Directional Coupler

mpdigest 0
Directional Coupler

Directional Coupler

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close