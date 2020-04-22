MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Conduction Cooled Termination

4
0

Model 552-361-250 is a space saving 50 ohm, 250W average, DC to 4 GHz load with an N male connector. Conduction cooled terminations mount to a customer-provided heat sink, exhibit 1.35:1 maximum VSWR, and have an operating temperature range of -40 to +70ºC. Originally designed for the wireless infrastructure industry, these terminations have been deployed in military communication systems and field and laboratory test environments, as well as tower site applications. Other connector types and average power conduction cooled terminations and conduction cooled fixed attenuators are also available.  

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

