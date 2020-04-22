Conduction Cooled Termination
Model 552-361-250 is a space saving 50 ohm, 250W average, DC to 4 GHz load with an N male connector. Conduction cooled terminations mount to a customer-provided heat sink, exhibit 1.35:1 maximum VSWR, and have an operating temperature range of -40 to +70ºC. Originally designed for the wireless infrastructure industry, these terminations have been deployed in military communication systems and field and laboratory test environments, as well as tower site applications. Other connector types and average power conduction cooled terminations and conduction cooled fixed attenuators are also available.
