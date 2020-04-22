High Frequency Chip Termination
Design and sales support is now available for Smiths Interconnect’s CTX series high frequency chip terminations. The CTX series have been requalified to higher power levels and higher frequencies, offering a unique combination in a 0.040 x 0.040” package. With space and defense communication systems needing higher frequency chip termination products, these devices reduce cost of ownership by supporting L- through V-band frequencies in a single chip. For example, the CT0404ALN2WB1 is a 1W termination operating to 64 GHz and capable of peak power handling 10X the CW rating. Made of aluminum nitride (AlN), the unit is wire bondable for applications such as isolators, T/R modules, up/down converters, instrumentation, satellite communications, radar, and broadcast.
