MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products High Frequency Chip Termination
Military Products
0

High Frequency Chip Termination

High Frequency Chip Termination
2
0

Design and sales support is now available for Smiths Interconnect’s CTX series high frequency chip terminations. The CTX series have been requalified to higher power levels and higher frequencies, offering a unique combination in a 0.040 x 0.040” package. With space and defense communication systems needing higher frequency chip termination products, these devices reduce cost of ownership by supporting L- through V-band frequencies in a single chip. For example, the CT0404ALN2WB1 is a 1W termination operating to 64 GHz and capable of peak power handling 10X the CW rating. Made of aluminum nitride (AlN), the unit is wire bondable for applications such as isolators, T/R modules, up/down converters, instrumentation, satellite communications, radar, and broadcast.  

RFMW

(2)

print

No related posts.

tags:
mpdigest

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close