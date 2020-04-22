High Frequency, High Power Semiconductor Packages
A variety of high frequency and high power semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeterWave, and high-speed digital devices cover DC to 63+ GHz. They include post-fired ceramic, low cost molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages, the LL family of leaded laminate copper-moly-copper (CMC) base packages, and high power semiconductor packages. Also available are off-the-shelf molded ceramic packages that can be configured to meet the requirements for chips with frequencies up to 18 GHz. These packages provide enhanced thermal dissipation for high power gallium nitride (GaN) devices and come in fully hermetic versions in more than 200 standard outlines. In addition, high reliability packages that meet stringent military applications are offered that feature electrical transition designs that ensure exceptionally low electrical losses and operate efficiently, even at the highest frequencies.
