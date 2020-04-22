MPD Fully Functioning During the Covid-19 Emergency

We just thought we’d let all of you know that it is business as usual at Octagon Communications and MPD. All necessary precautions have been taken, and, as several of our staffers already work remotely, the office is open for business until we are told otherwise.

The April issue of MPD will arrive on schedule, and of course our website and the digital edition will continue to be available.

Feel free to contact any of us with questions or concerns!

We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy.

Home Military Products High Frequency, High Power Semiconductor Packages
Military Products
0

High Frequency, High Power Semiconductor Packages

High Frequency, High Power Semiconductor Packages
1
0

A variety of high frequency and high power semiconductor packages for microwave, millimeterWave, and high-speed digital devices cover DC to 63+ GHz. They include post-fired ceramic, low cost molded ceramic, and ceramic QFN packages, the LL family of leaded laminate copper-moly-copper (CMC) base packages, and high power semiconductor packages. Also available are off-the-shelf molded ceramic packages that can be configured to meet the requirements for chips with frequencies up to 18 GHz. These packages provide enhanced thermal dissipation for high power gallium nitride (GaN) devices and come in fully hermetic versions in more than 200 standard outlines. In addition, high reliability packages that meet stringent military applications are offered that feature electrical transition designs that ensure exceptionally low electrical losses and operate efficiently, even at the highest frequencies.  

STRATEDGE CORPORATION

(1)

print

Related posts:

  1. High-Performance Packaging
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
High-Performance Packaging

High-Performance Packaging

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2020 Octagon Communications
Close